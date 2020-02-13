'House Hunters' Features Its First Throuple!

House Hunters is showcasing a different kind of relationship!

The HGTV show featured a throuple for the first time – made up of Brian, Lori and Geli – on Wednesday’s (February 12) episode of the popular series.

The episode is called “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” and finds the three looking for a home to accommodate themselves, as well as Brian and Lori‘s kids.

“I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual, and interested in women and men. And so, we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives,” Brian explained, revealing they met Geli in a bar and fell in love.

“I didn’t plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically,” Geli said.

“The past four years, I’ve been living in Lori and Brian‘s house, so buying a house together, as a throuple, will signify, like, our next big step as a family of five rather than all four of them plus me,” she went on to say.

“We feature all homebuyers and living choices,” HGTV said in a statement.

