Jameela Jamil Fires Back at Piers Morgan's Diss Amid Munchausen Controversy

Jameela Jamil is firing back at Piers Morgan for his shaming-tweet aimed at her.

He tweeted a link to a tweet that read, “Jameela Jamil says her nut allergies have ‘cleared up’ after being blasted for snap of peanut butter snacks – as critics say she has Munchhausen syndrome.” Piers quote tweeted and wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 IT’S A MIRACLE! So happy for you @jameelajamil – hope your other 1,345 virtue signalling victimhood-craving ailments make similarly miraculous recoveries.”

Well, Jameela saw that tweet and responded, “There is no cure for you being a pointless, boring, misogynist prick sadly.”

If you don’t know, Jameela has been accused of having Munchausen syndrome, which causes people to fake health scares for attention. She responded to those claims and you can read her response right here.