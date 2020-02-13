Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 10:47 am

Janet Jackson Performs 'Runaway' With Classroom Instruments Flawlessly on 'Fallon' - Watch Here!

Janet Jackson Performs 'Runaway' With Classroom Instruments Flawlessly on 'Fallon' - Watch Here!

It’s Jimmy Fallon‘s first Classroom Instruments jam session of the new year!

Joined by The Roots, Janet Jackson gave her 1995 track “Runaway” a fresh feeling on vocals as Jimmy and the musicians played everything from xylophones to kazoos to toy trumpets.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson

Jimmy also kept the time by waving a flag throughout the performance. “Runaway” was recorded and released for Janet‘s first greatest hits album, Design of a Decade: 1986–1996.

Earlier in the week, Janet Jackson announced on The Tonight Show that along with her just revealed Black Diamond World Tour that she will also release a new album called Black Diamond.
Just Jared on Facebook
janet jackson performs runaway with classroom instruments on fallon 01
janet jackson performs runaway with classroom instruments on fallon 02

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr