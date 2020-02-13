Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 11:49 pm

Jennifer Garner Does Ballet on Airport's Moving Sidewalk - Watch the Video!

Jennifer Garner Does Ballet on Airport's Moving Sidewalk - Watch the Video!

Jennifer Garner is showing off her ballet skills!

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (February 13) to share a video of herself doing some ballet moves on the moving sidewalk as she made her way through San Francisco International Airport.

“I’ve been working on my #Giselle. Is this right, Cindy?” Jennifer wrote to the American Ballet Theatre. “Thinking of all of you at @abtofficial. Sending healing love to @mistyonpointe. Merde to @isabellaboylston, @stellaabreradetsky, @skylarbrandt, @heeseoabt, @gillianemurphy, @sarahlaneofficial AND everyone else! (Hi, @jamesbwhiteside) ♥️”

