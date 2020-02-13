Jennifer Hudson Is Performing Kobe Bryant Tribute - Find Out Where & When

Jennifer Hudson is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The powerhouse vocalist will be performing a tribute to the late basketball icon, his daughter Gianna, and the seven friends who died in their fatal helicopter crash ahead of player introductions at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the league confirmed on Thursday (February 13).

The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Chaka Khan will sing the National Anthem. Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian National Anthem. Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Taylor Bennett will perform during halftime.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game airs on TNT on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kobe and Gianna will also be remembered in a public memorial service later in the month – see all the latest details here.