Jim Carrey's Representative Responds to 'Just You' Controversy

Jim Carrey‘s rep is addressing the controversy surrounding his “Just You” comment.

If you missed it, while the 58-year-old The Truman Show actor was doing press for his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, journalist Charlotte Long asked him, “I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jim Carrey

Jim then replied, “Just you,” leaving many concerned about the appropriateness of his answer.

“This is a ridiculous non-story,” Jim‘s representative, Marleah Leslie, told USA Today in a statement. “Jim’s full quote was ‘Just you! That’s it, I’m all done now!’ clearly and good-naturedly referring to the interview as being on the top of his bucket list. It was in no way a reference to the journalist herself. This is another example of a clickbait headline pandering to the dark side of ‘scroll culture’ — a dirty business done by and for people with dirty minds.”

If you missed it, find out what Jim Carrey said he would do if he took over the world.