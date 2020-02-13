Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 8:05 pm

Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage After Exciting Pregnancy News!

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage for a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which was aired on Wednesday night (February 12).

Nick, Joe, and Kevin performed their new single “What’s A Man Gotta Do.”

The performance was likely pre-taped as the group has been touring around Europe this month.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Joe and his wife Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together.

“What’s A Man Gotta Do” will be featured on the JoBros‘ next album, which they recently confirmed is on the way. We can’t wait!
