Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is opening up about getting “crazy” with wife Hailey Bieber when they’re enjoying intimate time together.

The 25-year-old singer participated in a fan Q&A while in London this week and one fan asked about what he does on a regular day.

“It just depends who I’m with,” he said (via E! News). “When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It’s gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.”

“We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling,” he added.

