Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, & Demi Lovato Attend Church Together

Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber, and Demi Lovato step out for an evening church service!

The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer, the 23-year-old model, and the 27-year-old “Echame la Culpa” crooner were all spotted attending the service on Wednesday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Justin kept it casual in a red hoodie, a white jacket, pink pants, and a baseball cap, while Hailey donned a white sweater with blue jeans and tan boots.

The couple held hands as they chatted and strolled outside.

Demi – sporting a denim jacket, black pants, and studded black shoes – kept a low profile underneath an umbrella.

The trio was also seen at church together in December with their manager Scooter Braun.

Also pictured inside: Justin Bieber arriving at the dance studio on Thursday in LA, and Hailey Bieber visiting a friend that same day.