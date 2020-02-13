Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 7:31 pm

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, & Demi Lovato Attend Church Together

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, & Demi Lovato Attend Church Together

Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber, and Demi Lovato step out for an evening church service!

The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer, the 23-year-old model, and the 27-year-old “Echame la Culpa” crooner were all spotted attending the service on Wednesday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Justin kept it casual in a red hoodie, a white jacket, pink pants, and a baseball cap, while Hailey donned a white sweater with blue jeans and tan boots.

The couple held hands as they chatted and strolled outside.

Demi – sporting a denim jacket, black pants, and studded black shoes – kept a low profile underneath an umbrella.

The trio was also seen at church together in December with their manager Scooter Braun.

Justin‘s new album Changes drops TOMORROW! Hear the latest release here.

Be sure to also find out about Demi Lovato‘s new talk show.

Also pictured inside: Justin Bieber arriving at the dance studio on Thursday in LA, and Hailey Bieber visiting a friend that same day.
