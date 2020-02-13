Justin Timberlake Enjoys Night Out with Friends in London
Justin Timberlake heads out after grabbing dinner with a few friends at Tamarind Restaurant on Wednesday evening (February 12) in London, England.
The 39-year-old singer and actor looked stylish in a black coat paired with jeans and white sneakers for his night out on the town.
Just a few days ago, Justin released his new song “Believe” with Meek Mill.
FYI: Justin is wearing a Tom Ford coat.