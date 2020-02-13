Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Thu, 13 February 2020 at 12:34 am

Justin Timberlake Enjoys Night Out with Friends in London

Justin Timberlake heads out after grabbing dinner with a few friends at Tamarind Restaurant on Wednesday evening (February 12) in London, England.

The 39-year-old singer and actor looked stylish in a black coat paired with jeans and white sneakers for his night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake

Just a few days ago, Justin released his new song “Believe” with Meek Mill.

Make sure you read Jessica Biel‘s sweet birthday message to Justin!

FYI: Justin is wearing a Tom Ford coat.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
