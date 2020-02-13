Kaitlyn & Mady Dever Debut Their Band Beulahbelle's First Official Single, 'Raleigh'! (Video)

Kaitlyn and Mady Dever have just debuted the first official single and music video from their band, Beulahbelle!

The Golden Globe-nominated Booksmart star and her sister Mady have released “Raleigh” along with its accompanying music video directed by themselves.

The track was produced and mixed by musician, record producer, and A&R executive Tony Berg. “To have the privilege of collaborating with Tony on a song Kaitlyn and I have been working on for years is beyond exciting,” Mady said in a statement. “The process of finally getting into the recording studio, trying new things and watching it come to fruition is such a rewarding experience.”

Kaitlyn adds, “‘Raleigh‘ is a song Mady and I wrote years ago, and we dreamed of releasing it as our first single. The opportunity to partner with a legend like Tony was a dream come true and we are excited to finally share our music with the world.”

Beulahbelle‘s new single “Raleigh” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now – Watch the music video here!