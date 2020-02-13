Katy Perry Makes Things Awkward, Reveals Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Aren't Invited to Her Wedding! (Video)

Katy Perry appeared on Wednesday night’s (February 12) Jimmy Kimmel Live with her fellow American Idol judges, and things got a bit awkward when she was asked if Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan would be invited to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom.

“I can’t afford them,” the 35-year-old Teenage Dream singer said when host Jimmy pressed, she added, “I call myself a ‘bride-chilla.’ I’m kinda chill. But I am one of those girls where I got engaged Feb. 14 and I booked the place Feb. 19. I took it very seriously.”

“Like I said, I can’t afford them,” Katy continued. “Look, they have a lot of work to do while I’m out getting married again.”

Katy Perry was first married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. “It’s gonna be a small wedding!,” she insisted before Bryan quipped, “Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and this solidified [it].”

Earlier that same day, Katy rocked a pink ensemble for the official American Idol season 18 premiere event with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

FYI: Katy is wearing a DUNDAS blazer and trousers, FEMME heels, Hellenium pearl earrings and Dries Van Noten ring.