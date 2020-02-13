Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian Inviting Tristan Thompson to Dinner (Video)

Khloe Kardashian is keeping things peaceful with her ex boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Tristan and Khloe broke up last year after it was rumored he cheated with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF.

In a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that she and Tristan were staying next door to each other in New York City

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, ‘Oh my god! I’m right next door,’” Kim told Khloe during a FaceTime. “And he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?’”

“You invited him to dinner?” Khloe responds.

“But I was just like, what did I do? Is it a bad look? Should I not invite him to dinner?” Kim asks Khloe.

“I think you gotta do what’s best for you,” Khloe responds. “If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

“I don’t think what Tristan did was, obviously, right. Like, that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” Kim added. “But, I also know that that’s True’s dad and that mom cheated on dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave mom.”

Khloe then says that Kim did “a nice thing.”

“I think forgiveness is the best way,” Kim concludes.

Meanwhile, recently, fans thought Kim booed Tristan at his NBA game and she responded.