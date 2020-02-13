Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Nominations & Host Revealed!

The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations have just been announced!

Hosting the show this year is Chance The Rapper.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are Avengers: Endgame with 11, Taylor Swift with five nominations, and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four each.

First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.

Will Smith has also been nominated for an award, making him the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.

Voting is now open at KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the US. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter.

Tune in for the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 22nd, live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., airing at 7:30pm on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

TELEVISION:

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)



MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady