Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Nominations & Host Revealed!
The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations have just been announced!
Hosting the show this year is Chance The Rapper.
Leading the pack with the most nominations are Avengers: Endgame with 11, Taylor Swift with five nominations, and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four each.
First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.
Will Smith has also been nominated for an award, making him the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.
Voting is now open at KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the US. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter.
Tune in for the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 22nd, live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., airing at 7:30pm on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Click inside to see the full list of 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations…
TELEVISION:
To see the full list of nominations in this category, head over to JustJaredJr.com!
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
“7 rings”- Ariana Grande
“bad guy”- Billie Eilish
“Memories”- Maroon 5
“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X
“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers
“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady