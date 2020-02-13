Kim Kardashian Gives Extensive Tour of Her Kids' Playroom & Proves Her House Isn't as Minimal As You Think!

Kim Kardashian has been giving more and more tours of her home – which the Internet has deemed as “minimalist.”

Kim is now revealing that she isn’t so averse to color when it comes to her kids’ playroom!

“You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” Kim said on Instagram Story.

The room features a stage with instruments, a projector for North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 9-month-old Psalm to watch movies, and separate areas for them to all play.

