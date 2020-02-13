Lady Gaga Reveals Bleached Eyebrows in New Selfie - See the Pic!

Lady Gaga is always switching up her look!

The “Million Reasons” singer posted a selfie showcasing her newly bleached eyebrows on Wednesday night (February 12) on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“Sushi!!!!! 🍣💕🧚‍♀️🤗#2020,” she captioned the post, showcasing her pink hair and bleached brows.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Gaga‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, especially after the leak of an alleged new song from the album, “Stupid Love.”

Gaga recently made headlines regarding her personal life by showcasing her new boyfriend on her Instagram. Find out who he is!