Thu, 13 February 2020 at 1:16 am

Lauren Graham Mistook This Actor for Brad Pitt - Watch!

Lauren Graham Mistook This Actor for Brad Pitt - Watch!

Lauren Graham is having some fun with Ellen DeGeneres!

The 52-year-old Gilmore Girls star stopped by Ellen for an interview set to air on Thursday (February 13) on NBC.

During the interview, Lauren revealed that she once mistook one of her former Parenthood co-star – and current neighbor – Dax Shepard for Brad Pitt.

“He was coming up the street in a car and I was driving down the street, and he waved at me and I went, ‘That’s Brad Pitt!’” Lauren shared. “And for whatever reason I thought it was Brad Pitt, and he rolled down the window and I said, ‘I thought you were Brad Pitt,’ and he said ‘I love you forever.’”

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
