Lionel Richie Is Wishing 'Failure' on Sofia Richie While She's Young - Here's Why!

You may be surprised to hear that Lionel Richie is wishing failures on his daughter Sofia Richie…but it’s all for good reason!

“I told her, ‘I wish you lots of failure, young,’” Lionel said at a recent American Idol press event (via People).

“We’re in a business where it’s how you recover and ‘yes, yes, yes’ does not feel terrible, so you have to get smacked in the face. I said, ‘You’re going to have a little bit more of a different time because you’re coming from a family where they expect a little bit more,’” he added.

“They’re all taking chances and I want them to do it now,” he said of all his kids. “Sofia’s doing fabulous right now.”

Sofia Richie recently made headlines for someone she unfollowed on Instagram…