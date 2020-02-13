Luke Combs' Valentine's Day Post to Fiancee Nicole Hocking is Pure Goals

Luke Combs‘ Valentine’s Day message to his fiancee Nicole Hocking will melt even the coldest of hearts.

The 29-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Thursday (February 13) to share his sentiments.

“Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking,” Luke captioned a series of images. “I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that.”

“These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday,” he added. “Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”

Nicole Hocking commented, “‘I wanted to post it a day early so people would actually see it’ STOP IM CRYIN. I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️.”

We’re crying too, guys.

See his post here!

Luke Combs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the first time with his studio album What You See Is What You Get. Listen to it here.