Malika Haqq Confirms She's Not in a Relationship with Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is pregnant and expecting her first child with her ex boyfriend O.T. Genasis, but she is clarifying that they are not in a relationship right now.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika posted on her Instagram account. “I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Malika continued, confirming they are going to be co-parenting together: “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Malika just confirmed that O.T. is the father of her child. Find out how Malika revealed her pregnancy months ago!