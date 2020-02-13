Top Stories
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn looks totally different in these new The Suicide Squad set photos!

The pics were taken at the Central Hotel located at Plaza de la Independencia in Panama City, Panama on Wednesday (February 13).

The Birds of Prey movie showed Harley in her more traditional look, but now we’re seeing her on set in a long red dress looking to be filming a very specific scene.

Director James Gunn was also seen on the set, as well as Idris Elba who is expected to play Vigilante and John Cena who is portraying Peacemaker. The film is expected to be released in August of 2021.

The cast previously filmed in a prison several months ago!
Photos: Backgrid
