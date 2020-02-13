Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Laid Off Their Full London Staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have laid off their 15-member London staff in the wake of their royal exit, People reports.

The couple announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family last month.

The Daily Mail also reports that the staff was told the news in person in January.

Among the 15 staff members laid off were private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, communications chief Sara Latham, and assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney.

Some staff members reportedly might be hired for other roles by the royal family.

