Top Stories
Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life with Wife Hailey

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Thu, 13 February 2020 at 11:39 pm

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Laid Off Their Full London Staff

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Laid Off Their Full London Staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have laid off their 15-member London staff in the wake of their royal exit, People reports.

The couple announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family last month.

The Daily Mail also reports that the staff was told the news in person in January.

Among the 15 staff members laid off were private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, communications chief Sara Latham, and assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney.

Some staff members reportedly might be hired for other roles by the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have staying in British Columbia, Canada. They recently paid a visit to to a U.S. university – find out why!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr