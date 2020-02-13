'Mighty Ducks' TV Series Has a Familiar Face Returning!

The Mighty Ducks reboot has a familiar face returning to the series!

Disney+ revealed on Thursday (February 13) that Emilio Estevez, who played Coach Bombay, will reprise his role from the ’90s film trilogy.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck! After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+,” he said in a statement.

Lauren Graham and Brady Noon were previously announced as series regulars.