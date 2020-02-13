Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 8:21 pm

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Leave New York Hotel After Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Leave New York Hotel After Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus makes a trendy exit from her New York City hotel!

The 27-year-old “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, were both spotted checking out on a rainy Thursday (February 13).

Miley showed off her toned abs in a black and white striped crop sweater, which she paired with blue Louis Vuitton jeans, stylish shades, and a bedazzled purse.

Cody kept it casual in a black hoodie with blue shorts and black and white sneakers, holding onto an oversized black bag with his initials on it.

Miley waved to fans on her way out, and Cody flashed a “hang loose” sign for the cameras.

Miley and Cody were both in town for New York Fashion Week events. See pics of Miley walking in Marc Jacobs‘ show, and see how she joked about a wardrobe malfunction that happened later that day.

Be sure to also check out photos from Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s sexy lingerie night!
