Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Leave New York Hotel After Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus makes a trendy exit from her New York City hotel!

The 27-year-old “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, were both spotted checking out on a rainy Thursday (February 13).

Miley showed off her toned abs in a black and white striped crop sweater, which she paired with blue Louis Vuitton jeans, stylish shades, and a bedazzled purse.

Cody kept it casual in a black hoodie with blue shorts and black and white sneakers, holding onto an oversized black bag with his initials on it.

Miley waved to fans on her way out, and Cody flashed a “hang loose” sign for the cameras.

