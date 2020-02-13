Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 3:39 pm

'Modern Family' Cast's Final Table Read Pics Will Make You Emotional

Modern Family is coming to an end, and the pictures from their final table read are already bringing on the emotions.

The show is wrapping up after an incredible 11 season run, and the cast and crew gathered on Wednesday (February 12) for the final table read.

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and more stars shared their pictures and videos from the read on social media.

The series finale of Modern Family airs on April 8 on ABC.

Check out all the posts from the Modern Family cast and crew…
modern family february 2020 01
modern family february 2020 02
modern family february 2020 03
modern family february 2020 04

Photos: Instagram
