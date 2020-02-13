'Modern Family' Cast's Final Table Read Pics Will Make You Emotional

Modern Family is coming to an end, and the pictures from their final table read are already bringing on the emotions.

The show is wrapping up after an incredible 11 season run, and the cast and crew gathered on Wednesday (February 12) for the final table read.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Modern Family

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and more stars shared their pictures and videos from the read on social media.

The series finale of Modern Family airs on April 8 on ABC.

Check out all the posts from the Modern Family cast and crew…