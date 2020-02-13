Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Looks Totally Different in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel Set Photos!

Thu, 13 February 2020 at 9:01 pm

Olivia Newton-John Gives New Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John Gives New Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is sharing the latest update on her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 71-year-old singer made an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Thursday (February 13), revealing that she’s feeling “fantastic.”

‘I’m doing really well,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.”

When asked if her cancer was stage 4, she responded, “It was,” adding that she doesn’t believe she has stage 4 cancer anymore.

“I believe your belief system is part of the healing… at my last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking, going away, staying the same and I’m living well with it and I’m feeling great,” she shared.

Olivia is fighting cancer for the third time. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and again in 2013 and 2018.

We’re glad to hear she’s doing well!

If you missed it, see Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta wear their Grease costumes for the first time in 40 years.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Olivia Newton-John

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr