Olivia Newton-John Gives New Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is sharing the latest update on her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 71-year-old singer made an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Thursday (February 13), revealing that she’s feeling “fantastic.”

‘I’m doing really well,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.”

When asked if her cancer was stage 4, she responded, “It was,” adding that she doesn’t believe she has stage 4 cancer anymore.

“I believe your belief system is part of the healing… at my last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking, going away, staying the same and I’m living well with it and I’m feeling great,” she shared.

Olivia is fighting cancer for the third time. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and again in 2013 and 2018.

We’re glad to hear she’s doing well!

