Thu, 13 February 2020 at 8:25 pm

Ozuna's '100 Preguntas' - Listen, Read Lyrics & Get the English Translation!

Ozuna's '100 Preguntas' - Listen, Read Lyrics & Get the English Translation!

Ozuna has dropped his new single “100 Preguntas,” which translates to “100 Questions” in English.

The 27-year-old singer released the song as a Valentine’s Day gift to fans and just ahead of the launch of his NIBIRU tour.

In the song, Ozuna sings, “Solo contigo dejo todo fluir, no me siento bien bebé si no es junto a ti.” In English, this translates to “Only with you I let things flow, I don’t feel good baby if it’s not with you.”

Ozuna has also released the music video for the song, which you can watch below. Download the song on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the “100 Preguntas” lyrics below!
Getty Images
