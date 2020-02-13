Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His 'Dumb Decisions' on 'The Bachelor'

Peter Weber is speaking out about people’s opinions on his “dumb decisions” on The Bachelor.

The TV personality opened up during The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday (February 12).

“I don’t think I ever expected to have this many opinions about my love life,” Peter said. “I knew I was going to go on and be The Bachelor and people were going to have opinions, but this is insane.”

“It’s a lot harder watching this back for me,” he continued, adding that “there was so much information I wasn’t privy to.”

“I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have and I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose, and I know everyone thinks I am or thinks I’m just being indecisive,” he shared. “There’s a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”

