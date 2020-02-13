Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Taking Some Time Off - Here's Why

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton will be taking time off of royal duties for a very important reason…time with the kids!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school is on break from Monday, February 17 until Friday, February 21, and the family will be spending quality time together along with 10-month-old Prince Louis.

People reports that it’s unclear if the family will stay in the London, England area, or of they will be heading abroad for a bit of a holiday.

If you missed it, what Kate Middleton did yesterday may shock you!