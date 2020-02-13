Reese Witherspoon Praises Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary, Reveals Her Favorite Part
Reese Witherspoon is sharing her thoughts on Taylor Swift‘s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana!
The 43-year-old The Morning Show actress took to Twitter to open up about the 30-year-old “Only the Young” singer’s film.
“Watching @taylorswift13 new doc #MissAmericana, so many incredible moments, but my favorite is watching her face light up when she writes songs.🎶,” Reese Witherspoon wrote.
She added, “Catchy melodies, Thoughtful lyrics, incredible hooks. So great to see her songwriting skills in action 💯⭐️.”
ICYMI, find out why Taylor Swift got an apology from comedian Nikki Glaser after Miss Americana debuted.
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 13, 2020