Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Thu, 13 February 2020 at 6:28 pm

It’s the first look at Robert Pattinson all suited up!

Director Matt Reeves shared the first camera test for the upcoming film The Batman on Thursday (February 13).

The test was filmed by The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser and features music from the film’s composer, Michael Giacchino, according to THR.

The cast for The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard in a not-yet-known role.

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. See the camera test…
