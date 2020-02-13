Rufus Sewell Will Play Elvis Presley's Dad in Baz Luhrmann Musical Movie!

Rufus Sewell is taking on the role of the King’s father.

The 52-year-old The Man in the High Castle star will be playing Vernon Presley, Elvis Presley‘s dad, Variety confirmed on Thursday (February 13).

As previously announced, Austin Butler will play the role of Elvis, Tom Hanks will play his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Maggie Gyllenhaal will play his mother.

The movie revolves follows “the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history.” Production is set to begin later this spring.

