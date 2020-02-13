Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 7:04 pm

Taryn Manning Clarifies Her Britney Spears Post, Apologizes for Her Words

Taryn Manning Clarifies Her Britney Spears Post, Apologizes for Her Words

Taryn Manning is further clarifying her concern for Britney Spears.

The actress and singer, who co-starred in Crossroads with Britney, wrote a follow-up post after initially voicing concern for the star amid the ongoing viral #FreeBritney movement by fans on her Instagram.

“Response to media: First off, my apologies to Britney. I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney. The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something. I used to not respond,” she wrote.

“Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment. I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don’t need it in my life, people can be cruel. I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved ✝️,” she went on to write.

Here’s what Britney‘s longtime manager Larry Rudolph has previously said about the ongoing allegations…
