Taryn Manning Clarifies Her Britney Spears Post, Apologizes for Her Words

Taryn Manning is further clarifying her concern for Britney Spears.

The actress and singer, who co-starred in Crossroads with Britney, wrote a follow-up post after initially voicing concern for the star amid the ongoing viral #FreeBritney movement by fans on her Instagram.

“Response to media: First off, my apologies to Britney. I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney. The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something. I used to not respond,” she wrote.

“Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment. I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don’t need it in my life, people can be cruel. I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved ✝️,” she went on to write.

Here’s what Britney‘s longtime manager Larry Rudolph has previously said about the ongoing allegations…