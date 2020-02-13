Top Stories
The 1975's Matt Healy & FKA twigs Are Dating! (Report)

The 1975's Matt Healy & FKA twigs Are Dating! (Report)

FKA twigs and Matt Healy are dating!

The 32-year-old “Cellophane” musician and the 30-year-old The 1975 frontman are a couple, a source confirmed to People on Thursday (February 13).

The two were also seen getting close after the 2020 NME Awards on Wednesday (February 12) in London, England.

“Thank you NME for the awards and the chaos 🖤,” Matt captioned a photo of himself and twigs on his Instagram.

They were also seen together at 2020 RuPaul’s DragCon back in January, according to E! News.

Matt also opened up about his sexuality in a recent song. Check out what he said!

