'The Masked Singer' Is Going on Tour This Summer - See the Dates!

The Masked Singer is taking the show on the road!

The popular Fox singing competition series will be coming to a city near you across the United States this summer, it was announced on Wednesday night’s (February 12) episode.

The tour will travel across more than 45 cities, kicking off in Detroit, Michigan at the end of May and wrapping up in Los Angeles in August. For all tour dates and ticket information, head to TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

“Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages,” the show’s website declared.

“There will be two celebrity hosts that appeared as Masked Singers in the hit TV show. These hosts will be announced at a later date. None of the TV show panelists or other performers are currently scheduled to be present.”

May 28 – Detroit (Fox Theatre)

May 29 – Cincinnati (Taft Theatre)

May 30 – Pittsburgh (Benedum Center for the Performing Arts)

May 31 – Columbus (Palace Theatre)

June 2 – Milwaukee (Riverside Theater)

June 3 – Minneapolis (Orpheum Theatre)

June 4 – Des Moines, Iowa (Civic Center)

June 5 – Chicago (Rosemont Theatre)

June 6 – St. Louis (Stifel Theatre)

June 7 – Indianapolis (Murat Theater at Old National Centre)

June 9 – Cleveland (KeyBank State Theatre)

June 10 – Baltimore (Hippodrome Theatre)

June 11 – Washington, D.C. (Warner Theatre)

June 12 – Newark (NJPAC)

June 13 – Boston (Boch Center Wang Theatre)

June 14 – Mohegan Sun (Conn.)

June 17 – Philadelphia (The Met)

June 18 – Richmond, N.C. (Dominion Energy Center)

June 19 – Durham, N.C. (DPAC)

June 20 – Charlotte (Ovens Auditorium)

June 21 – Atlanta (Fox Theatre)

June 22 – Nashville (Ryman Auditorium)

June 24 – Asheville, N.C. (Thomas Wolfe Auditorium)

June 25 – Jacksonville (Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts)

June 26 – Orlando (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

June 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Broward Center for the Performing Arts)

June 28 – St. Petersburg, Fla. (Mahaffey Theatre)

June 30 – Birmnigham, Ala. (BJCC Concert Hall)

July 1 – New Orleans (Saenger Theatre)

July 2 – Sugar Land, Texas (Smart Financial Center)

July 8 – San Antonio, Texas (Tobin Center for Performing Arts)

July 10 – Irving, Texas (Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

July 12 – Kansas City (Uptown Theater)

July 15 – Denver (Ellie Caulkins Opera House)

July 16 – Salt Lake City (Kingsbury Hall)

July 18 – Seattle (Paramount Theatre)

July 19 – Portland (Keller Auditorium)

July 22 – San Jose (Civic Auditorium)

July 24 – Las Vegas (Smith Center)

July 25 – Reno (Grand Sierra Resort)

July 26 – Fresno, Calif. (William Saroyan Theatre)

July 28 – Tucson (Tucson Music Hall)

July 29 – Phoenix (Arizona Federal Theatre)

July 30 – San Diego (Civic Theatre)

Aug. 1 – Los Angeles (Orpheum Theatre)