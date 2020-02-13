The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!
The Weeknd is revealing the title of his new album!
The 29-year-old musician revealed his new record’s title on Thursday (February 13) on his social media.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd
The new album is called After Hours – however, there is no official release date just yet.
In an accompanying teaser video, the “Blinding Lights” singer drives a car down a long highway as a city skyline is revealed, as well as the album’s title as a storm brews.
Ahead of the album’s release, The Weeknd‘s released two singles: “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” Click here to listen and watch the videos!
Watch his teaser announcement…
Album Title pic.twitter.com/ycs4ZSHqaM
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 13, 2020