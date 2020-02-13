The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!

The Weeknd is revealing the title of his new album!

The 29-year-old musician revealed his new record’s title on Thursday (February 13) on his social media.

The new album is called After Hours – however, there is no official release date just yet.

In an accompanying teaser video, the “Blinding Lights” singer drives a car down a long highway as a city skyline is revealed, as well as the album’s title as a storm brews.

Ahead of the album’s release, The Weeknd‘s released two singles: “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” Click here to listen and watch the videos!

Watch his teaser announcement…