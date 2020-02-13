These Celebrities All Have Face Tattoos - Check Them Out!

There’s a new trend in Hollywood!

Face tattoos have become the latest trend that stars in Hollywood are taking part in.

Most recently, Amber Rose got her kids’ names inked across her forehead while Chris Brown got an Air Jordan sneaker tattooed on the side of his face.

However, Amber and Chris aren’t the only two to have tattoos on their faces.

Many other celebs from models to musicians to even athletes now have tattoos somewhere on their face.

Click through the slideshow to see the stars with face tattoos…