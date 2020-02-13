'Trolls World Tour' Track Listing Revealed - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson & More!
Justin Timberlake is unveiling the highly anticipated Trolls World Tour soundtrack – and it’s superstar-packed!
The Man of the Woods entertainer revealed the track list for the upcoming animated film’s soundtrack on Thursday (February 13) on social media.
The official Trolls account then further revealed the features on each song – and there are so many stars!
SZA, Kelly Clarkson, Rachel Bloom, Dierks Bentley, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Kenan Thompson, Anna Kendrick, Mary J Blige, George Clinton, Anderson.Paak, Icona Pop, Sam Rockwell and Red Velvet are just some of the names featured on the impressive tracklisting.
The movie hits theaters on April 17, and is a sequel to 2016′s Trolls.
Pictured below: Trolls World Tour co-star Anna Kendrick visits Global Radio on Thursday (February 13) in London, England. Justin Timberlake visits BBC Broadcasting House on Thursday (February 13) in London, England.
That’s a long list. I wanted to show it to you guys before anyone else, so HERE YOU GO. #TrollsWorldTour is coming very very soon 🤘 @sza @AndersonPaak @ludwiggoransson @maryjblige @HAIMtheband @kellyclarkson @iconapop @AnnaKendrick47 @JKCorden pic.twitter.com/vVbH1X42oG
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 13, 2020
1. The Other Side (SZA & Justin Timberlake)
2. Trolls Wanna Have a Good Time (Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & The Pop Trolls)
3 Don’t Slack (Anderson.Paak & Justin Timberlake)
4. It’s All Love (Anderson.Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige & George Clinton)
5. Just Sing (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak & Kenan Thompson)
7. One More Time (Anthony Ramos)
8. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix (George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson.Paak & Mary J Blige)
9. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice (Walth Dohrn & Joseph Shirley)
10. Rock & Roll Rules (HAIM & Ludwig Goransson)
11. Leaving Lonesome Flats (Dierks Bentley)
12. Born to Die (Kelly Clarkson)
13. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup (Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & The Pop Trolls)
14. Barracuda (Rachel Bloom)
15. Yodel Beat (Ludwig Goransson)
16. I Fall to Pieces (Sam Rockwell)
17. Perfect for Me (Justin Timberlake)
18. Rock You Like a Hurricane (Rachel Bloom)
19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) (Anderson.Paak, Mary J Blige & George Clinton)
20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J Blige, Anderson.Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell)