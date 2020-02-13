Will Ferrell's Real-Life Valentine's Day Notes For His Wife Are Hilarious - Watch Here!

Will Ferrell‘s yearly Valentine’s Day tradition is something to not be missed!

While making an appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday night (February 12), the 52-year-old actor shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca Paulin.

“I do send flowers,” Will told host Stephen Colbert. “I’m very good about flowers and I do write very interesting notes—personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, I was telling that I was going to maybe talk about this and she found a number of the cards.”

Will then pulled out a pile of his actual notes and graciously read some of them. “Starting with, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, Viveca,’” Will said as he read the first card. “‘My love for you has grown over the years by a total of 3%.’”

Will continued with his second message: “‘Honey, you are a great mother. But you have no sense of personal space. Back off. Happy Valentine’s Day.’”

“‘My heart skips a beat every time I think you, because of my atrial fibrillation.’” Will read in another, adding “That’s pretty good.”

Will also talked about presenting at the 2020 Oscars ceremony with his Downhill co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and explained that attending the Oscars is mandatory for Hollywood bigwigs like himself.

Click inside to watch more of Will Ferrell’s appearance on The Late Show…