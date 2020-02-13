Zoe Kravitz's Husband Karl Glusman Supports Her at 'High Fidelity' Premiere!

Zoe Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman give each other the look of love while walking the red carpet at the High Fidelity premiere!

The 31-year-old actress stars in the new Hulu series and she stepped out for the premiere on Thursday (February 13) at The Metrograph in New York City.

High Fidelity is an adaptation of the novel by Nick Hornby and is a gender-swapped take on the story, which was also made into a movie with John Cusack.

More stars from the show who stepped out for the premiere included Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H Holmes, Rainbow Francks, Thomas Doherty, Edmund Donovan, Justin Silver, and Sam Falconi.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Saint Laurent outfit.

35+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and others at the High Fidelity premiere…