Zoe Saldana to Star in Fencing-Themed Movie Produced by Casey Affleck

Zoe Saldana is taking on a new role.

The Avengers: Endgame actress will star in the upcoming Jasmine McGlade-directed drama Fencer, Deadline confirmed on Thursday (February 13).

Here’s a plot summary: “Set in the competitive world of fencing, Saldana is attached to play Mae, an ambitious female athlete facing personal demons and childhood rivals as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The film is inspired by McGlade’s own experiences as a national champion fencer. McGlade capped her tenure at Harvard by leading her team to the school’s first-ever NCAA Championship title.”

Casey Affleck is producing with Whitaker Lader.

“We feel so lucky to be a part of Fencer, which is an unflinchingly honest look at an ambitious, complex woman whose relationships and motivations defy simple categorization. The powerful script forces us to ask ourselves some of life’s most fundamental questions: ‘What defines you? Is it your work, reputation, relationships? What matters most to you and what will you do to protect that?’ We immediately fell in love with Jasmine’s unique story and perspective, and since partnering have been blown away by her intelligence, creativity, and tireless work ethic,” Casey and Whitaker said in a statement.

