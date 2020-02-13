Zoey Deutch Rocks Three Chic Outfits for One Big Day of Press

Zoey Deutch is hard at work promoting her new movie Buffaloed and she rocked three looks for one day of press!

The 25-year-old actress kicked off the day in a blue suit while stopping by the Viacom building on Wednesday morning (February 13) in New York City.

Later in the day, Zoey changed into plaid suit for an interview at the Build Series.

In the evening, Zoey looked elegant in a black dress while attending a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event to support Buffaloed.

Buffaloed hits theaters this weekend. Make sure to watch the trailer now!

FYI: Zoey is wearing an Alberta Ferretti look with Christian Louboutin shoes for look one. She changed into a Carolina Herrera suit for Build. She ended the day in a Maticevski dress.