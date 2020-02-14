Adele Looks Fit While Getting in a Workout After Attending Oscars Afterparty

Adele is looking fit!

The 31-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” singer was seen heading out on Wednesday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Adele wore black workout clothes, including leggings and a long-sleeved top, along with a Nike bucket hat in the new photos showcasing her svelte figure.

She was also seen making a rare public appearance partying at Guy Oseary‘s 2020 Oscars after-party on Sunday (February 14). See the photo!

Adele has been adhering to “a strict diet and fitness routine as part of living a healthy lifestyle,” People reports.

According to a fan, she said she lost this amount of weight, and that it’s “such a crazy positive experience.”