AJR Announce 'Everything Everywhere' Tour Dates, Drop New Single 'Bang' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

AJR is headed out on tour!

The indie pop trio – brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met – along with singer Quinn XCII have announced their upcoming Everything Everywhere Tour.

The shows kick off July 21 in Dallas, TX, and will feature special guests Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and Ashe. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on February 21.

AJR also just released their newest single and video “Bang!” following their third full-length album Neotheater.

Watch the “Bang!” video now! You can also download it on Apple Music.

See the full list of tour dates below as well.

Read Just Jared‘s exclusive interview with the band here.



AJR – BANG! (Official Video)

Everything Everywhere Tour Dates:

July 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

July 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

July 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

July 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

August 1 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

August 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

August 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 8 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

August 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

August 13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center -

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

August 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

August 22 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

August 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater *

* with AJR, Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and Ashe

~ with AJR, Quinn XCII and Ashe

- with AJR and Ashe