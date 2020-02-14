Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is engaged!

The 33-year-old Easy A actress shared the exciting news with fans on Valentine’s Day, Friday (February 14).

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

Check out her massive ring!

It is unclear who her new fiance is, though another hand is shown wearing a gold band.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

While Amanda Bynes has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight over the past few years, she recently showed off what appeared to be a new face tattoo.