Top Stories
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias &amp; Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 9:40 pm

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is engaged!

The 33-year-old Easy A actress shared the exciting news with fans on Valentine’s Day, Friday (February 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned the Instagram photo below.

Check out her massive ring!

It is unclear who her new fiance is, though another hand is shown wearing a gold band.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

While Amanda Bynes has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight over the past few years, she recently showed off what appeared to be a new face tattoo.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Bynes, Engaged

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr