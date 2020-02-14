Barack Obama Turned Up At The All-Star NBA Cares Event

Barack Obama sure knows how to surprise people!

The 58-year-old former President showed up at at the All-Star NBA Cares event ahead of the game this weekend, ET Canada reports.

Three NBA pros – Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Luka Doncic – got a surprise from Obama while greeting fans at the event, which aimed to pack 500 bags full of school supplies and food for under-resourced Chicago Public Schools’ students.

Obama was seen giving each words of encouragement ahead of the game.

“He said I was playing great. I kind of zoned out after that. That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest,” Zion told reporters of the surprise meeting.

