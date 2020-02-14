Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Music Video - Watch!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated Valentine's Day Early - Here's Why!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated Valentine's Day Early - Here's Why!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had to ring in their Valentine’s Day celebrations early!

The 40-year-old Jurassic World star and the 30-year-old author are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple this year.

“My favorite night is a night in,” Chris told Extra. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for Onward.”

“If I gave her another animal for Valentine’s Day, I think she would be pretty upset,” he added. “I am going a different route. She recently gave me two kunekune pigs. They’re pets. They’re amazing.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019.

ICYMI, see Chris Pratt‘s super sweet birthday message to Katherine Schwarzenegger last month!
