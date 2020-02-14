Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrated Valentine's Day Early - Here's Why!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had to ring in their Valentine’s Day celebrations early!

The 40-year-old Jurassic World star and the 30-year-old author are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple this year.

“My favorite night is a night in,” Chris told Extra. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for Onward.”

“If I gave her another animal for Valentine’s Day, I think she would be pretty upset,” he added. “I am going a different route. She recently gave me two kunekune pigs. They’re pets. They’re amazing.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019.

