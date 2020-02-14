Dakota Johnson Catches a Flight Out of Town on Valentine's Day

Dakota Johnson heads out of town on Valentine’s Day!

The 30-year-old The Peanut Butter Falcon actress was spotted making her way to her flight at LAX Airport on Friday (February 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades star kept it low-key in a gray shirt tucked into blue jeans, along with a black jacket, black boots, an oversized black bag, and a pair of dark shades.

Coldplay just released their new music video for “Cry Cry Cry,” and Dakota – who is dating frontman Chris Martin – directed it! Watch it here if you haven’t yet.

Dakota Johnson is also set to star in the directorial debut of another actress. Find out who it is.