Duane Chapman Reveals Why He Proposed to Moon Angell After Late Wife's Death

Duane Chapman is explaining why he proposed to Beth Chapman‘s friend Moon Angell after his late wife’s death in June 2019.

Dog the Bounty Hunter got candid about continuing to mourn the loss of Beth in a new interview with ET.

“Oh, I miss her,” Duane said. “Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.”

“She was the glue that held my family together,” he continued. “So now I got to redo it and restaple everybody — and we are all kind of brawling right now.”

“Well, the girls are very upset because of other girls I’d be looking at,” Duane added. “Or they may say, ‘Dad, they just like you because you are Dog the Bounty Hunter. They don’t like you because you are Dwayne or Dad.’ The boys are like, ‘Dad, you know, if you love them, if you like them, we are for you or whatever you decide.’”

While the proposal to Moon was revealed to be false, Duane explained, “I am very lonesome. [Moon] knew Beth. And she talked about Beth constantly, ‘Remember what Beth used to tell us,’ and of course I would light right up when she’d say that. I was infatuated with a dream.”

“She still works for me, and takes care of the finances,” he said, insisting that they are just friends. “I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn’t have.”

“I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed,” he shared. “And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, ‘Oh my god.’ I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it, and I said, ‘This will stop these rumors.’”

Duane Chapman said he probably would have dated Moon Angell, though, if she had wanted a relationship: “Yes, I am going to be honest with you, brother. Yeah, I think I would have because it was more accessible.”

Beth Chapman sadly passed away last year after a battle with throat cancer.