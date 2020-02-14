'Eternals' Star Haaz Sleiman Opens Up About Marvel's First Openly Gay Superhero & On-Screen Kiss!

The Eternals is set to make history, featuring Marvel‘s first-ever openly gay superhero – and the first same-sex kiss.

Haaz Sleiman opened up about the moment in an interview with NewNowNext.

“I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals. I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child,” he revealed.

He also opened up about the two kissing on-screen.

“Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.”

The Eternals is set to hit theaters in November of 2020.

